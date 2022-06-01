      Weather Alert

Stark Gas Prices Take Another Leap, New Record Highs All Over

Jun 1, 2022 @ 5:44am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A sharp increase in gasoline prices in Stark County in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning.

The AAA average Wednesday morning is up 23-cents to $4.62 a gallon.

GasBuddy has stations targeting the $4.79 mark.

The statewide average price is $4.61.

Nationally, it’s $4.67.

Those are all new record highs.

AAA says new restrictions on Russian oil are pushing cruise prices higher, with U.S. drivers saying they will not generally be changing summer vacation plans because of gas prices.

Diesel is also at a record $5.34 in the county.

Popular Posts
Everything New Coming To Netflix In June
Justin Timberlake Sells Song Catalog
Tom Cruise Takes James Corden Flying ‘Top Gun’ Style
Kelly Clarkson Releasing “Kellyoke” EP Of Covers
Harry Styles sells out all 42 tour dates, pledges more than $1 million to gun safety organization
Connect With Us Listen To Us On