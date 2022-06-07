      Weather Alert

Stark Gas Stations Blow Through Five-Dollar Ceiling

Jun 7, 2022 @ 5:10am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – Will it be remembered as “Five Dollar Monday”?

It was the day gasoline prices began hurdling over top of the five dollar a gallon mark at many price-leading stations in Stark County.

Those stations were posting $5.09.9, according to GasBuddy.

The AAA average price in the county Tuesday morning was $4.98, a jump of 19 cents since Monday.

The national average price was $4.92.

The statewide average price was $4.97.

GasBuddy says Demand is up, supply is down, and there’s concern about supplies even keeping pace.

Popular Posts
“Stranger Things 4” Breaks Netflix Streaming Record
Tom Holland Spoiled “Spider-Man: No Way Home” And No One Noticed
Taco Bell Says Mexican Pizza Will Be A Permanent Menu Item
Here’s Why You’ll Only See Matthew Morrison In A Few “SYTYCD” Episodes
Harry Styles Donates Pay From AirPods Commercial To Charity
Connect With Us Listen To Us On