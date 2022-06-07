Stark Gas Stations Blow Through Five-Dollar Ceiling
COLUMBUS, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – Will it be remembered as “Five Dollar Monday”?
It was the day gasoline prices began hurdling over top of the five dollar a gallon mark at many price-leading stations in Stark County.
Those stations were posting $5.09.9, according to GasBuddy.
The AAA average price in the county Tuesday morning was $4.98, a jump of 19 cents since Monday.
The national average price was $4.92.
The statewide average price was $4.97.
GasBuddy says Demand is up, supply is down, and there’s concern about supplies even keeping pace.