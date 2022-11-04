Stark Government Making Capital Improvements

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Changes are coming to some Stark County government offices to the tune of about $5 million.

The sanitary engineer’s office on Mahoning Road NE will see an addition.

The commissioner’s office says more and more people are moving from septic tanks to the sewer system.

This, while the county records center will move from the basement of a downtown building to the same building in Canton Township that now houses the coroner’s office.

Another plan is to move the human resources department to the main floor of the county office building downtown.