Thursday Update: DeWine Says Ohio is at End of the “Beginning Stage”

Stark Government Taps Savings to Cover Estimated Losses in Tax Revenue

Apr 17, 2020 @ 5:01am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have taken action with regard to lower sales tax revenue projections, but they did it without layoffs or further budget cuts.

They have taken $5.4 million from the carryover fund from last year to plug the gap.

This, after the budget commission lowered its certification of sales tax revenue for the year from $30 million to $23 million.

The county has already asked departments to cut just over 2-percent in expenses.

Departments are planning ahead though, in case tax revenue continues to sag.

