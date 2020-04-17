Stark Government Taps Savings to Cover Estimated Losses in Tax Revenue
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have taken action with regard to lower sales tax revenue projections, but they did it without layoffs or further budget cuts.
They have taken $5.4 million from the carryover fund from last year to plug the gap.
This, after the budget commission lowered its certification of sales tax revenue for the year from $30 million to $23 million.
The county has already asked departments to cut just over 2-percent in expenses.
Departments are planning ahead though, in case tax revenue continues to sag.