      Breaking News
The Word ‘Essential’ Keeping Canton City Public Health Busy

Stark Health: 4 Dead Now from Lexington Care facility

Apr 7, 2020 @ 5:53am

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The four most recent reported deaths from coronavirus in Stark County were all residents of the same health care facility in Lexington Township.

The Review newspaper says a cluster of cases at Altercare on Klinger Avenue NE included an 84-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man and another person who died Monday night.

That makes at least 8 deaths in Stark County, with 109 confirmed cases now.

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use