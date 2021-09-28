      Weather Alert

Stark Health Back at Whipple-Dale for Booster Shots

Sep 28, 2021 @ 6:19am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots on Friday.

They are returning to their location at the Board of DD offices at the Whipple-Dale Center, according to a press release.

Boosters shots will be offered Mondays and Fridays from 9 to 3:30.

You must have an appointment, and those appointments can be made beginning Tuesday at ArmorVax, or by calling 330 451-1681.

The department is following the state health department’s guidelines in administering these shots.

