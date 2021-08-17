Stark Health Begins 3rd Shots for Immunocompromised
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department is making the Pfizer vaccine available starting Tuesday.
It’s for those immunocompromised who want to get a third dose.
Those who became fully vaccinated at least 28 days ago can make an appointment at ArmorVax or call the department.
The CDC and FDA gave third dose approval last week.
The state’s chief medical officer is recommending that patients speak to their doctors about it first.
Here’s how the CDC defines the population, per the health department:
• Individuals undergoing active treatment for cancer (solid tumor and hematologic malignancies).
• Individuals who have received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
• Individuals who have received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of
transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy).
• Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-
Aldrich syndrome).
• Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Individuals undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or
equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs,
cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF)
blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.