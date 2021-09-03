Stark Health Busy With Increase in Cases, Offers Case and Contact Advice
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of cases of COVID in Stark County in August was more than ten times what it was in June.
Among minor children, the numbers are up over 200-percent during that period.
The rapid onset of new cases has the Stark County Health Department scrambling to quickly contact every case or every close contact in a timely manner.
So they are sending out letters, with instructions on what to do for a positive test or close contact.
Here’s that information from their press release:
Our department has created the following process for those diagnosed with COVID-19 and their close contacts to follow in the event that our department does not reach them in a timely manner:
Positive with COVID-19:
If a resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, we ask that they isolate in their home until 10 days from symptom onset and until fever free for at least 24 hours without fever reducing medicine and the symptoms have improved. If a resident has no symptoms, we ask that they still isolate in their home for 10 days from the test date. If a resident is past the 10-day period and symptoms have not improved, please call a health care provider and seek medical attention. It is important for the resident to inform the health care provider of their COVID-19 diagnosis.
Our department asks any COVID-19 positive resident to please reach out to anyone that they have been with for 15 minutes or more, within 6 foot or less, from two days before their first symptom(s) started, or the day they went for testing and throughout the course of the isolation period.
Unvaccinated Contacts:
Those unvaccinated household contacts and unvaccinated close contacts outside of the home should quarantine in their home for at least 10 days after last exposure to the COVID-19 positive resident. It is important for them to monitor any symptoms for 14 days.
Fully Vaccinated Contacts:
If someone is fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, they should wear a mask around others and monitor any symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following the exposure and follow recommended isolation protocols if symptoms of COVID-19 develop. Those that are fully vaccinated and have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure, do not have to quarantine.
Get Your Vaccine:
In order for our community to put an end to this pandemic, we ask that you wash you hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, that you wear a facial covering (vaccinated and unvaccinated) indoors, that you keep a social distance of 6 feet or more when out in public, and that you stay home if you are not feeling well. We do not want to move backwards in this fight so please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today at ArmorVax.com or call our health department at 330.451.1681.
We can help you get the vaccine which remains the best defense against this virus. Our department offers the Pfizer vaccine which is now fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those 16 years of age and older. Those 12 to 15 years of age are still eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine but it is still currently under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). We want to thank our residents for their continued diligence and patience as we navigate this pandemic together.