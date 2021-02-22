      Weather Alert

Stark Health: Don’t Give Out SS, Credit Card Numbers

Feb 22, 2021 @ 4:12am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department has about 10,000 people “waiting in line”, if you will.

They are waiting to get an appointment for their first coronavirus vaccine shot.

Over 15,000 shots had been delivered late last week.

As you wait in those lines, the department reminds you not to give out a social security number or credit card number, for any reason.

They will never ask for that.

There are those scammers out there, trying to take advantage.

Popular Posts
Another TikToker Puts Gorilla Glue in Their Hair
“She Wasn't Hanging Out At A Club” Over $100k In Donations Come In For Single Mother Arrested For Leaving Children While At Work
luke combs
Luke Combs Apologizes For His Past Use Of Confederate Flags
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: (Kelsey's) Driver's License
Fortnite
Fortnite Hosting a Short Film Festival