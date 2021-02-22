Stark Health: Don’t Give Out SS, Credit Card Numbers
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department has about 10,000 people “waiting in line”, if you will.
They are waiting to get an appointment for their first coronavirus vaccine shot.
Over 15,000 shots had been delivered late last week.
As you wait in those lines, the department reminds you not to give out a social security number or credit card number, for any reason.
They will never ask for that.
There are those scammers out there, trying to take advantage.