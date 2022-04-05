      Weather Alert

Stark Health Joins, Provides Local Resources for Statewide Addiction, Mental Health Campaign

Apr 5, 2022 @ 3:42pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were 131 overdose deaths in Stark County in 2020.

It has the Stark County Health Department getting behind the “Beat the Stigma” statewide campaign which works to provide correct information about addiction and mental illness.

You can “play” the “Beat the Stigma” game just like you see on TV, with one minute to answer ten questions correctly.

The department is also providing Overdose Prevention Resources.

This is National Public Health Week.

Popular Posts
Razzies Retract Bruce Willis Award After Actor Reveals Diagnosis
Silk Sonic And Carrie Underwood Added To Grammy Performers
‘Morbius’ Summons $5.7 Million At Box Office
Jessie J explains why it's “not cool” to ask women if they're pregnant
Dove Cameron reflects on surprise success of “Boyfriend”: “I was so shocked. I was dumbfounded”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On