Stark Health Medical Director on Teens, Pregnant Women Getting Vaccines
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Pregnant women and young children: is it safe for them to receive a vaccination?
Theoretically it should be, but Stark County Health Department Medical Director Dr Maureen Ahmann says the groups haven’t been tested yet.
But Dr Ahmann says front-line health care workers carrying a child will be offered the vaccine, especially here in Ohio where the case numbers have been running high.
She says it will eventually be important to immunize younger kids, but they are at a low risk of getting a serious case of the virus.
She says teens ages 16 and 17 are good to go, and there is in-process testing for those between 12 and 15.
She spoke to 1480 WHBC’s Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News.