Stark Health Mosquito Spraying Program Begins on Tuesday Night

Jun 30, 2020 @ 5:15am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department’s annual; mosquito spraying program starts Tuesday night.

It begins after 8 p.m. with a couple of streets in Jackson Township as well the villages of Navarre and Hills and Dales.

Those with respiratory ailments may want to leave the area.

Here’s the information from the health department:

MOSQUITO SPRAYING SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF 6/29/2020

TUESDAY 6/30/2020

VILLAGE OF NAVARRE

VILLAGE OF HILLS & DALES

JACKSON TOWNSHIP
➢ MEADOWVIEW AVE NW ➢ SKYCREST DR NW ➢ SOUTH BLVD NW

NOTICE:
SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.
IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE POSTPONED.
PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.
BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR HIVES.

