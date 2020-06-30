Stark Health Mosquito Spraying Program Begins on Tuesday Night
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department’s annual; mosquito spraying program starts Tuesday night.
It begins after 8 p.m. with a couple of streets in Jackson Township as well the villages of Navarre and Hills and Dales.
Those with respiratory ailments may want to leave the area.
Here’s the information from the health department:
MOSQUITO SPRAYING SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF 6/29/2020
TUESDAY 6/30/2020
VILLAGE OF NAVARRE
VILLAGE OF HILLS & DALES
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
➢ MEADOWVIEW AVE NW ➢ SKYCREST DR NW ➢ SOUTH BLVD NW
NOTICE:
SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.
IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE POSTPONED.
PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.
BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR HIVES.