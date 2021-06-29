Stark Health: Mosquito Spraying Starts Tuesday Night
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Environmental Health Services out of the Stark County Health Department is beginning it’s mosquito spraying program Tuesday night.
It starts with the villages of Brewster and Beach City.
Those with respiratory ailments may want to leave the area.
Spraying is nightly after 8pm, weather permitting.
Here’s the news release from the health department:
TUESDAY 6/29/2021
VILLAGE OF BEACH CITY
VILLAGE OF BREWSTER
WEDNESDAY 6/30/2021
VILLAGE OF NAVARRE
VILLAGE OF HILLS & DALES
THURSDAY 7/1/2021
VILLAGE OF HARTVILLE
***NOTICE***
SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.
IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE
POSTPONED.
PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.
BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR
HIVES.