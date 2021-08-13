      Weather Alert

Stark Health Recommendations For Back to School

Aug 13, 2021 @ 6:57am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department is strongly recommending students, staff and others in the county’s schools wear masks while inside buildings.

The department notes that school boards can mandate masks at the Canton City Schools have done.

The state no longer has the ability to mandate that.

But it’s a federal requirement that students wear masks on buses.

So, the department is reiterating that.

This, as some parents are attending school board meetings or starting online petitions saying they don’t want any mandates.

Local health department can still isolate and quarantine COVID cases, however.

