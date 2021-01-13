Stark Health Releases Plan for 1B Group Vaccinations
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Starting Thursday January 14 at 9 a.m., anyone named in Coronavirus Vaccination Phase 1B in most of Stark County can start calling to register for their vaccine when their week comes.
Those named in Phase 1B can call 330-353-9010 where they will hear a recorded message and will then leave a voicemail.
Those scheduled will receive a call back with their appointment time.
The Stark County Health Department will start by scheduling those 80 years of age-plus for the first vaccination clinic on Wednesday January 20.
This will be held at the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Stark DD) at the Whipple Dale Center at 2950 Whipple Ave NW.
Residents living in the city limits of Canton, Alliance and Massillon will be part of vaccine administration through their respective city health departments.
The Stark County Health Department will place all of that information at their ReStart Stark webpage.