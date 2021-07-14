      Weather Alert

Stark Health, SARTA Take Pfizer Vaccine on Road

Jul 14, 2021 @ 6:17am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department and SARTA are doing their version of a COVID vaccination road show starting Wednesday.

The buses are visiting eight different low-to-moderate income areas of the county for the next three Wednesdays, starting with Holy Family Parish in Brewster.

The Pfizer vaccine is being used, so anyone 12 and over can be vaccinated.

The buses return for the second shot in August.

Mobile vaccination clinics locations and times:

Mobile Vaccination Clinics July 14

Stop 1: Holy Family Parish (St. Therese Church) – 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
512 Wabash Ave. S, Brewster, OH 44613

Stop 2: Fohl Village Manufactured Housing Community – 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
5729 Joleda Dr. SW, Canton, OH 44706

Stop 3: Waynesburg Village Hall– 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
110 North Main St., Waynesburg, OH 44688

Mobile Vaccination Clinics July 21

Stop 1: Hartville Fire Department – 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
411 East Maple St., Hartville, OH 44632

Stop 2: Goodwill Store – 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
12501 State St. NE, Alliance, OH 44601

Stop 3: Louisville Police Department – 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
1150 W Main St., Louisville, OH 44641

Mobile Vaccination Clinics July 28

Stop 1: Lawrence Township Admin Building – 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
5828 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence, OH 44666

Stop 2: Tuslaw High School – 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
1847 Manchester Ave NW Massillon, OH 44647

