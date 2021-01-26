      Weather Alert

Stark Health: Watch for Reactions to That Second Shot

Jan 26, 2021 @ 7:23am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department is among the agencies that started administering the second coronavirus shots last week, and there are reactions to that second dose.

The department’s Director of Nursing Services Sherry Smith can tell you about the worst of them firsthand, having dealt with body aches, a slight fever, chills and tiredness for several days.

She says that’s the body creating antibodies to fight the virus.

She says it still beats getting COVID.

Despite the limited supply, they say 85-percent of the 1A group in the county has gotten that first shot.

