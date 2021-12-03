      Weather Alert

Stark Highway Death Toll at 38, 10 More Than Last Year

Dec 3, 2021 @ 5:45am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s been a deadly year on Stark County’s roadways.

And something as simple as putting on a seat belt may have saved a few of those lives.

38 people have been killed in traffic crashes in the county.

14 victims were not wearing a safety belt.

Compare that 38 figure to 28 last year at this time and 25 in 2019.

There have been several crashes with more than one person killed.

The only good news is that there have been fewer OVI-involved fatal crashes.

Popular Posts
Will Smith’s Cardboard Cutout Was At A Wedding
Ed Sheeran Is Doing A Global Live-Streamed Concert
Adele And Taylor Swift Spark Huge Demand Of Little Black Dresses
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reportedly Stepping Down
Dr. Oz Throws His Name In The Ring For A Pennsylvania Senate Seat
Connect With Us Listen To Us On