Stark Hunger Task Force Resumes Summer Backpack Program
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Hunger Task Force has resumed it’s Summer Backpack for Kids Program.
Besides handing out food in area schools, there are Thursday “backpacks” being handed out.
It happens at the Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill on 9th Street SW in Canton, and at The Vine Church on West Vine Street in Alliance.
Ages 3 to 17 are eligible.
Parents and guardians need to bring a photo ID.
It was a record Summer Backpack for Kids Program for the Stark County Hunger Task Force last summer.
A thousand families were served and 27,000 backpacks stuffed last summer.
Volunteers are needed Thursdays in Canton.