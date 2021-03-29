Stark Hunger Task Force With Special ‘Spring Break’ Backpack Distribution
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Hunger Task Force has a special “Spring Break” Backpack for Kids distribution this week.
Anyone needing emergency food needs to pick up a ticket at the Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill starting Monday.
Here is the release from the task force:
Stark County Hunger Task Force officials announce a Backpack for Kids distribution for the week of March 29th-April 2nd.
Backpack for Kids is an emergency food program that provides weekend meals to area children. This program will run in conjunction with our emergency pantry at the Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill.
Anyone seeking to receive a Backpack will need to pick up a ticket for our pantry at the Goodwill reception desk
starting at 8am Monday-Friday.
Our pantry hours are Monday and Tuesday 9:15am-2:35pm, Wednesday 9:15am-3:35pm, and Thursday and Friday from
9:15am-1:35pm.
Parent or guardian must present a photo ID, children need not be present.
Client will receive one bag for each child in their household.
This distribution is open to all school districts in Stark County.
Masks are required for entry into the building and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Questions? Send an email.