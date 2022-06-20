Stark Jail Population On Increase
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There was an effort during the height of the pandemic to limit the number of incoming inmates to the Stark County jail.
That was done by using bond or house arrest for lesser offenses.
With that behind us, the jail is seeing the population increasing again.
Without giving a specific figure, Sheriff George Maier tells WHBC News that number is quickly approaching the facility’s capacity of 526.
There’s also a project in the works to add 14 new cells for female inmates involved in drug rehab programs.
That project has been slow to begin for various reasons.