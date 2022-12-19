Stark JFS Issues Fraud Alert Over Potential of Cards Being Compromised

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Job and Family Services has issued a Fraud Alert.

They say some of their SNAP EBT and Cash cardholders have had their accounts compromised by “skimmers” that the bad guys have installed at some point-of-purchase payment devices, automatically stealing your card information.

No word on the amount of any loss.

The JFS recommends watching for such devices.

And if you think your card has been compromised, take a couple of steps starting with changing your PIN.

Here’s what the department recommends:

• Change your PIN

• Request a new card by calling 1-866-386-3071 (SNAP EBT) or 1-866-320-8822 (Cash card)

• Notify our office by calling 330-451-8223 or emailing [email protected]

• File a theft report with your local law enforcement agency.

For additional information about SNAP, please contact the Division of Human Services at 330-452-4661 or visit StarkJFS.org