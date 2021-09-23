      Weather Alert

Stark, Local Area Spared Major Storm, Rain Impact

Sep 23, 2021 @ 6:55am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite a few storm warnings and even a Tornado Watch posted for part of the area Wednesday afternoon, there wasn’t the anticipated impact from heavy rain and strong winds.

The storm system may have worn itself out in the Toledo area as it slowly moved east, dropping as much as 3.4 inches of rain there.

The Akron Canton Airport recorded 0.9 inches of rain on Wednesday.

Summit County was under a Flood Advisory for a time.

There was a Tornado Warning issued for Ashtabula County, but only thunderstorm wind damage to a gas station canopy was reported there.

Popular Posts
Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week
Stark Drug Takeback is Saturday
Police Investigating Homicide in SW Canton
Volunteers Heading to West Branch of Nimishillen for Annual Cleanup Saturday
U of A: 18-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Was Student
Connect With Us Listen To Us On