Stark, Local Area Spared Major Storm, Rain Impact
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite a few storm warnings and even a Tornado Watch posted for part of the area Wednesday afternoon, there wasn’t the anticipated impact from heavy rain and strong winds.
The storm system may have worn itself out in the Toledo area as it slowly moved east, dropping as much as 3.4 inches of rain there.
The Akron Canton Airport recorded 0.9 inches of rain on Wednesday.
Summit County was under a Flood Advisory for a time.
There was a Tornado Warning issued for Ashtabula County, but only thunderstorm wind damage to a gas station canopy was reported there.