Stark Locks In 4-Year Fixed Rate for Natural Gas for Township Residents
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents of Stark County’s 17 townships will pay slightly higher gas bills this winter.
But, the county has locked in a four-year fixed rate for its Gas Aggregation Program with Volunteer Energy.
A consultant hored by the county says that should help avoid additional volatility in the natural gas market.
Customers of Dominion Energy Ohio will pay $3.20 per mcf starting October 1st.
The rate for Columbia Gas customers is $4.77.
It’s an opt-out program and there’s no early termination fee.
Those getting their gas supply outside the aggregation program need to make a switch.
Here’s information from the press release:
Residents who have not chosen a supplier and receive their gas supply from Dominion Energy Ohio or Columbia Gas of Ohio will also receive an “opt-out” letter.
If they wish to be added to the program, they should simply do nothing and they will automatically receive the new rate.”
Any resident or small business that is not participating in the aggregation program and is currently served by another supplier may obtain the program rate by calling IGS Energy at 1-877-353-0162 (Dominion customers) or Volunteer Energy at 1-800-977-8374 (Columbia customers).
Residents served by other suppliers are encouraged to review the terms and conditions of their current supplier agreement as early termination fees may apply.
New customers to the program must be in good standing and cannot be part of the utility’s Percentage of Income Payment Program (PIPP).
The County’s program is available to residents and small commercial natural gas users in the 17 unincorporated townships across Stark County.