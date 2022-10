COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man in prison the last 42 years for killing Becky Kerr will remain locked up.

The Ohio Parole Board has denied parole for 81-year-old Lincoln Mabry Jr.

His family had petitioned for his release.

The 29-year-old Kerr was shot dead in front of her then-8-year-old daughter at a Perry Township gas station back in 1980.

They had been boyfriend/girlfriend.