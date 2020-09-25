Stark Moves Into Red, Health Leaders Offer Advice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has moved up to Red Level-3 on the state’s weekly county-by-county color-coded coronavirus map for the first time.
Governor Mike DeWine pointed to higher statistics as well as the closing of the Walker Elementary building in the Canton Local District due to cases of the virus.
Summit, Tuscarawas and Portage Counties are at Orange Level-2, while Carroll and Wayne are Yellow Level 1.
Stark County Health Commissioner Kirk Norris says it’s time for a little more “back up, mask up, wash up”.
Norris says going to a restaurant right now is safer than being at a backyard party without masks.
He believes that’s been a big contributor to the increase in cases.