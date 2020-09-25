      Weather Alert

Stark Moves Into Red, Health Leaders Offer Advice

Sep 25, 2020 @ 6:55am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has moved up to Red Level-3 on the state’s weekly county-by-county color-coded coronavirus map for the first time.

Governor Mike DeWine pointed to higher statistics as well as the closing of the Walker Elementary building in the Canton Local District due to cases of the virus.

Summit, Tuscarawas and Portage Counties are at Orange Level-2, while Carroll and Wayne are Yellow Level 1.

Stark County Health Commissioner Kirk Norris says it’s time for a little more “back up, mask up, wash up”.

Norris says going to a restaurant right now is safer than being at a backyard party without masks.

He believes that’s been a big contributor to the increase in cases.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use