Stark Parks Taking Comments on Improvements at Fry Family Park
PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With some of the planning in place, Stark Parks is asking for the public’s help in planning some updates at Fry Family Park on Farber Street SE off Route 800 in Pike Township.
Their Fry Family Park survey is at their website.
Keeping the “family” part of the name in mind, the hilly terrain at the park is perhaps suitable for a playground slide, maybe made of natural materials, says Jared Shive with the park system.
They have applied for a million dollars in state funding for the playground, forest restoration, and perhaps a mountain bike trail.
The park currently has trails and a picnic area, and they are upgrading the house on the property as a visitor center.