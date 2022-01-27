Stark Property Owners Receiving First Half 2021 Tax Bills
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – First Half 2021 Real Estate Tax bills are showing up in mailboxes across Stark County.
Payment is due on February 23.
The bills could be a case of sticker shock for some, with recent increases in property valuation for a number of property owners.
And there are increases in tax millage for others.
Any issues about valuation should be taken up with the Stark County auditor’s office.
It’s no easy task getting nearly 200,000 tax bills and duplicates sent out twice a year.
County Treasurer Alex Zumbar uses PPI Graphics in Canton to put together the bills and mail them out.
The entire process costs about $100,000.