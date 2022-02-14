      Weather Alert

Stark Prosecutor: Dice Game Loser Gets 23 to 28 Years for Killing Canton Man

Feb 14, 2022 @ 7:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 25-year-old Akron man will spend the next 23 to 28 years in prison.

He’s accused of killing the Canton man he was playing a dice game with a day earlier.

Kolbi Ross was sentenced Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges.

In August of 2020, prosecutors say Ross went to 40-year-old Corwin Spicer’s home in the 200 block of Belden Avenue SE and shot him to death.

Ross had lost a dice game to Spicer the day before.

