Stark Prosecutor: Dice Game Loser Gets 23 to 28 Years for Killing Canton Man
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 25-year-old Akron man will spend the next 23 to 28 years in prison.
He’s accused of killing the Canton man he was playing a dice game with a day earlier.
Kolbi Ross was sentenced Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges.
In August of 2020, prosecutors say Ross went to 40-year-old Corwin Spicer’s home in the 200 block of Belden Avenue SE and shot him to death.
Ross had lost a dice game to Spicer the day before.