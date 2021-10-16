Stark Prosecutor Fires Lead Attorney After Internal Investigation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The onetime head of the appellate division of the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is no longer employed there as of last week.
A spokesperson says Lon’Cherie Billingsley was terminated Friday October 8.
A letter was sent to her the day before, informing her of the results of an internal investigation.
Billingsley was charged with disorderly conduct by Mayfield Heights police in connection with an incident at the Walmart store there in August.
When prosecutor Kyle Stone learned of that incident, she was placed on paid administrative leave.
Attorney Lisa Nemes will now lead the appellate division in a restructuring of the office