Stark Purchasing Gun Range Building in Downtown Massillon for Sheriff’s, Police Training

Feb 12, 2021 @ 4:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have agreed to purchase a downtown Massillon building with a series of shooting ranges inside for $700,000.

The sheriff’s office will operate the gun ranges as a training center, allowing law enforcement from around the county to use the 12 gun lanes at a nominal cost.

The former AJ Harris Tactical had operated out of the building at 1st Street and Tremont Avenue SE as a private business.

Some concealed carry appointments will also be made there.

