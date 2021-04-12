Stark Rolling Out Assistance Program for Renters, Lamdlords
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An $11 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program starts this week in Stark County, administered by the county Job and Family Services office.
If someone in your house has had an economic impact from the pandemic that prevented the rent from being paid, the program will cover up to 12 months of overdue rent and $50 a month in late fees.
If the household has already benefitted from a similar program, it is not eligible for this one.
For more information, call 330 451-RENT.
The county has had the federal money, but was waiting for direction from the new administration.