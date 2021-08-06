Stark Safe Communities: Every Fatality Accident is Reviewed
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When someone is killed in a traffic accident in Stark County, it’s just not another slash mark on a bulletin board.
A Fatal Review Board meets four times a year and another coalition gets together six times annually, looking at the three “E”s of accidents.
They are education, enforcement and engineering.
Stark County Safe Communities says sometimes a stop sign or a police officer at the corner can make things safer.
Another big part of it is personal responsibility.
Safe Communities says that’s doing what’s necessary as a driver, pedestrian, or bike or motorcycle rider to be safe…
There have been 24 traffic fatalities so far this year.