Stark Safe Communities: Every Fatality Accident is Reviewed

Aug 6, 2021 @ 7:47am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When someone is killed in a traffic accident in Stark County, it’s just not another slash mark on a bulletin board.

A Fatal Review Board meets four times a year and another coalition gets together six times annually, looking at the three “E”s of accidents.

They are education, enforcement and engineering.

Stark County Safe Communities says sometimes a stop sign or a police officer at the corner can make things safer.

Another big part of it is personal responsibility.

Safe Communities says that’s doing what’s necessary as a driver, pedestrian, or bike or motorcycle rider to be safe…

There have been 24 traffic fatalities so far this year.

