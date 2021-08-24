      Weather Alert

Stark Safe Communities Memorial Checkpoint Event is Tuesday

Aug 24, 2021 @ 5:08am

EAST CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Safe Communities annual Memorial Checkpoint is Tuesday night.

It honors 30-year-old Brianna Lilly, a Canton mother of two killed by an impaired driver along Mapleton Street SE in Osnaburg Township back in 2018.

There’s a presentation and dinner provided at the Foltz Community Center in East Canton Tuesday afternoon starting at 4:30.

Alex Mound of East Canton is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

In connection Tuesday’s event, deputies will have a checkpoint at around the same time at Route 30 and Trump Avenue.

Popular Posts
CDC, FDA Officially Recommend Third Booster Shot After Eight Months
T-Mobile Says 40 Million Customers Affected By Data Breach
Broadway Theaters Hamilton
The Museum Of Broadway To Open In Times Square In Summer 2022
OnlyFans Bans Sexually-Explicit Videos
Michael Caine Says He Spent Eight Years Trying not to Blink
Connect With Us Listen To Us On