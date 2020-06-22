Stark Seeing 20% Less in Revenue From March, Waiting for April Figures
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of businesses means more sales tax revenue is being collected, but Stark County leaders are just now beginning to get a feel for how much was lost during the “stay at home” period.
They do know that revenue was down nearly 20% for March, but it’s feared that number could be much higher for April.
One reported estimate from the state has a 30% loss
County leaders will get that April figure in July.