      Weather Alert

Stark Sheriff: Keep Thanksgiving Safe

Nov 26, 2020 @ 6:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Sheriff George Maier urges everyone to be safe at Thanksgiving celebrations on Thanksgiving Day, using masks and keeping distance from those who are not members of your own household.

The sheriff says despite the statewide curfew each night, his deputies are not checking into what people are doing in their homes.

The sheriff says deputies may respond if someone calls about a large gathering, but in that case, they mainly dispense advice to participants.

Popular Posts
Local Teacher Makes Plea, Gives Inside Look On Classroom Conditions
multiple pizzas on display
Pizza Shop Worker's Lie Sends 1.7 Million Into Lockdown
Starbucks Holiday Cup
Walmart Is Selling Starbucks Cup Ornaments That Are Filled With Hot Chocolate
face masks COVID
CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving
Stark Sheriff’s Take on Curfew Order: Nothing Really Changing