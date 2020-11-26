Stark Sheriff: Keep Thanksgiving Safe
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Sheriff George Maier urges everyone to be safe at Thanksgiving celebrations on Thanksgiving Day, using masks and keeping distance from those who are not members of your own household.
The sheriff says despite the statewide curfew each night, his deputies are not checking into what people are doing in their homes.
The sheriff says deputies may respond if someone calls about a large gathering, but in that case, they mainly dispense advice to participants.