Stark Sheriff Offers Massillon Training Center for Community Events
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is beginning to make that new training facility in downtown Massillon available for community events.
For instance, the American Heart Association has a CPR training event going on at the Law Enforcement Training Center on March 30.
The course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult hands-only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and choking relief for adults, children, and infants.
The Massillon Fire Department will instruct the course.
There is a 30-person limit to this course.
For more information please call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.