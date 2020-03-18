Stark Sheriff Resuming CC Permit, Renewal Processes
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is starting up its Concealed Carry program again, issuing permits and renewals by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
They’re setting up appointments beginning Thursday March 19.
Here’s the information from the sheriff’s office:
Sheriff Maier advised in an effort to ensure that we meet the needs of our community, we will be scheduling appointments for the issuance of a concealed handgun permit or renewal effective Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Appointments will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week between 7AM and 3PM. To schedule an appointment please call 330-451-1383. Applicants will be asked to remain in their car in the parking lot until their appointment time to ensure proper social distancing, and to allow time to sanitize the office between appointments.