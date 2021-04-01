      Weather Alert

Stark Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Canton Township Woman

Apr 1, 2021 @ 2:43pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has put out a missing persons alert on a 38-year-old Canton Township woman.

Jennifer Armstead was last seen on Helen Place near Don Scott Field and Harrison Avenue NW on Tuesday.

Here is the information from the sheriff’s office:

DESCRIPTION: Black female, 5’ 5” tall, 132 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

LAST SEEN: She was last seen in the 2500 block of Helen St NW in Canton Township on March 30th, 2021 around 6:00 p.m. Armstead was last seen wearing pink and purple pajama pants, a light-colored shirt, a blue jacket, and pink Nike sandals.

BE ADVISED: This photo is from 2004 and is the most recent photo available. Should a more recent photo be obtained this post will be updated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

