Stark Solving Septic Issues With American Rescue Plan Funding

August 30, 2022 5:54AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In 2016, an Akron-based regional planning agency identified the top ten areas of Stark County where septic systems were failing most often.

Stark County commissioners are now able to channel $36 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward those NEFCO (Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization) areas, connecting up to 500 homes to the county sewage system.

Due to its high but mainly rural population,. the county has more septic tanks than any county in the state.

