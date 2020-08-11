Stark State Goes 3 Months In-Person Without a Virus Case
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local colleges and school districts may be able to take something positive from this.
Stark State College says after having students come back into their buildings in early May, there’s been no report of a coronavirus case.
They’ve continued summer classes as well, with the Fall Semester beginning on August 31.
The school says they have been fortunate, but also worked hard to limit the number of students and keep facilities clean.
The Jackson Township-based school needed to bring back in-person learning for certain trade careers, notably for those looking to obtain a commercial driver’s license.
They say they know they’re not immune to coronavirus