Stark State Offering Free Tuition for Graduating High School Seniors

Mar 17, 2021 @ 4:43am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After offering free 8-hour classes, Stark State College is making the entire semester free to graduating high school seniors.

The Jackson Township school is opening up the course catalog for an unlimited number of class hours, online or in person.

The initiative is funded by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act – Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II.

For more details, call 330-494-6170.

