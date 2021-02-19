      Weather Alert

Stark State Offers Tuition-Free 8-Week Courses

Feb 19, 2021 @ 6:49am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much is free today, but check this out: eight weeks of free college.

Stark State College is making that offering, covering tuition expenses for any eight-week class offered starting March 22nd.

You can be a current student or never stepped foot on the Jackson Township campus

They’re using funding from the latest federal relief bill to pay for the program.

You’ll need to complete a FAFSA and register by March 12th.

Popular Posts
Wife Gifts Husband Photos of Other Women He "Liked"
Another TikToker Puts Gorilla Glue in Their Hair
Is TikTok The Reason You Can’t Find Feta At The Supermarket?
IHOP Cancelling National Pancake Day, But Still Offering Short Stacks
Fortnite
Fortnite Hosting a Short Film Festival