Stark State Offers Tuition-Free 8-Week Courses
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much is free today, but check this out: eight weeks of free college.
Stark State College is making that offering, covering tuition expenses for any eight-week class offered starting March 22nd.
You can be a current student or never stepped foot on the Jackson Township campus
They’re using funding from the latest federal relief bill to pay for the program.
You’ll need to complete a FAFSA and register by March 12th.