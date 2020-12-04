Stark, Summit, Portage, 3 Other NE Ohio Counties Hit Purple Level-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says the information is less relevant than it was, but it was still a shock Thursday seeing four of the eight Purple Level-4 counties on the state’s color-coded coronavirus map all in our area: Stark, Summit Portage and Medina.
DeWine said the information was designed to predict worse things ahead, but he says the state is already there.
The counties meet most if not all seven measures, many based on sustained increases in case numbers.
Stark County’s COVID-19 Response Team responded to the news, saying in addition to the advice you have been receiving already, Level-4 according to the state’s Risk Level Guidelines adds “only leaving home for supplies or services”.
It’s the first time Stark County has reached this level.