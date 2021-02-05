Stark Tax Bills Out, Due February 17
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hopefully you’ve gotten your your Stark County first-half property tax bill.
They were mailed last week.
Payment is due by February 17.
The treasurer’s office has a multitude of ways to pay the bill.
There are payment kiosks at locations in Alliance, North Canton and Massillon, as well as the drop box in the lobby of the Stark County Office Building in downtown Canton.
If you don’t end up receiving it by the weekend, you can get a copy online.
A new service of the county treasurer’s office allows a taxpayer to download and print out the semi-annual bill.
The total “charge” for all properties in the county for this collection is $204 million.