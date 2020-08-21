Stark Voters Requesting Absentee Ballots Early, Often
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County registered voters have gotten the message.
The Board of Elections says there are already over 6000 applications for absentee ballots, properly filled out and in the system.
That doesn’t count the number of people requesting the form that needs to be filled out, or the four to five trays of mail the elections office is receiving every day.
The Secretary of State has been encouraging voters to get those applications in early.
Voters are about a month ahead of where they were in the 2016 election.
The ballots themselves won’t be sent out until October.
Also, around Labor Day, Ohio’s Secretary of State will be sending out absentee ballot application forms.