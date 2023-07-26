Stars pay tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor

Tributes to Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor flooded the internet following the news of the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s passing at the age of 56.

Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadka, shared that he was “really sorry to hear” of the singer’s death, adding, “Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”

A post on band Garbage‘s Instagram said, “I’m heartbroken. This disgusting world broke her and kept on breaking her. Godspeed dear fragile dove. Thank you for all the beauty and all the wise teachings you offered up to us. I wish you nothing but peace and I will love you for all of time.”

Among the other tributes:

Boy George – “Devestated (sic). Love you Sinead!”

Melissa Etheridge – “This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead #RIPSinead.”

Bryan Adams – “RIP Sinéad O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.”

Questlove – “Heartbreaking man. One of the nicest humans. Damn man. This is devastating.”

Ice T – “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”

Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan – “Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I’m not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without. And for that I will always admire and respect her. And never forget that she was cancelled for an act of simple resistance. Her crime? Tearing up a photo.”

Alison Moyet – “Heavy hearted at the loss of Sinead O’Connor. Wanted to reach out to her often but didn’t. I remember her launch. Astounding presence. Voice that cracked stone with force & by increment. As beautiful as any girl around & never traded on that card. I Loved that about her. Iconoclast.”

Susanna Hoffs – “Peace and love, Sinéad.”

Shinedown – “Nothing compares to you… Sinéad Marie Bernadette O’Conner Godspeed, and safe journey.”

Mayim Bialik – “Remembering the Iconic Sinead O’Connor Her music changed the industry and her fierce fearlessness made a tremendous impression on my teenage years. She was ahead of her time in so many ways and gone far too soon. Rest in power, Sinead O’Connor.”

