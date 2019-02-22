Stars Who Have Never Won an Oscar

The 91st Academy Awards are today, with Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Christian Bale and Rami Malek up for the big prize for best actor and actress, among other nominees. But don’t worry if your favorite doesn’t walk away with an Oscar, some of Hollywood’s best actors have been snubbed completely.

For example, John Travolta didn’t nab either of his two nominations in the past, and neither did his “Pulp Fiction” co-star Samuel L Jackson for any of the 100-plus films he’s starred in. Some people haven’t even been nominated, like Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively. Here are some more actors and actresses who have never won an Oscar, and in some cases nominated.

Scarlett Johansson

Tom Cruise

Emily Blunt

Bradley Cooper

Jim Carrey

Hugh Grant – wasn’t even nominated for “Love Actually”

Salma Hayek

Hugh Jackman – has a Golden Globes and an Emmy, but no Oscars

Ewan McGregor

Harrison Ford

Demi Moore

Bruce Willis

Ryan Gosling – was robbed of his Oscar back in 2017, and it’s wasn’t the first time

Rachel McAdams

Jude Law

Jake Gyllenhaal

Ryan Reynolds

Cameron Diaz

Jamie Lee Curtis

Mark Wahlberg

Michelle Williams

John Travolta

Johnny Depp

Robert Downey Jr

Helena Bonham Carter

Keira Knightley

Naomi Watts

Amy Adams- has been nominated six times, but no wins

Steve Buscemi

Will Smith

