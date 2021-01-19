State 1B Group Starts Getting Coronavirus Vaccinations Tuesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first coronavirus vaccine shots are being given to some of those in the state’s 1B group starting Tuesday.
Those 80 and over are eligible to get the vaccine starting Tuesday, though supplies are limited.
Health departments in Canton, Massillon and Alliance were planning to start vaccinations with the Stark County Health Department starting on Wednesday.
It’s by registration only, and those slots have been filling up fast.