State Adds Another 2600 Cases on Wednesday, Watching for Purple Counties Thursday

Oct 29, 2020 @ 4:53am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported another 2600 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the case total to over 205,000.

37 of those new cases are out of Stark County.

At a press briefing related to other state matters, Governor Mike DeWine said the state won’t issue any specific orders because a county’s color code goes to Purple Level-4.

That’s a possibility when the new map is issued on Thursday.

Catch the governor live at 2 Thursday afternoon on 1480 WHBC and here on whbc.com

