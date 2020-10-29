State Adds Another 2600 Cases on Wednesday, Watching for Purple Counties Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported another 2600 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the case total to over 205,000.
37 of those new cases are out of Stark County.
At a press briefing related to other state matters, Governor Mike DeWine said the state won’t issue any specific orders because a county’s color code goes to Purple Level-4.
That’s a possibility when the new map is issued on Thursday.
